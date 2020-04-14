SPIERA--Dr. Harry The Department of Medicine and Division of Rheumatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai mourn the passing of Dr. Spiera. Founder of the division in 1970, he was a master clinician and teacher who trained many of our own faculty. He was adored by his patients and was devoted to healing their suffering. Our deepest sympathies go to his family as well as his Sinai family. Barbara Murphy, MD, Chair, Dept. of Medicine Percio Gulko, MD, Chief, Div. of Rheumatology Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020