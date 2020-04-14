SPIERA--Dr. Harry. We at the Lupus Research Alliance extend deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Harry Spiera. A renowned NYC rheumatologist, Dr. Spiera was a pioneer in treating lupus when few had heard of the autoimmune disease. Dr. Spiera was a founder and Scientific Advisory Board chair of the oldest of our legacy organizations, the S.L.E. Lupus Foundation, and devoted his career to serving the lupus community, which will miss his outstanding patient care and wise counsel. Richard K. DeScherer, Ira Akselrad and the Board and Staff of the Lupus Research Alliance
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020