SPIERA--Harry, MD. It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we mourn the passing of our dear friend and revered mentor Dr. Harry Spiera. Dr. Spiera was a true Mount Sinai giant. The model of the consummate physician, he epitomized the very best that is Mount Sinai. A great clinician and educator, he was the first chief of Mount Sinai's Division of Rheumatology and trained generations of clinicians. A man who embodied great honesty and integrity, he led by example. In recognition of his great achievements, Dr. Spiera received many honors, including the Mount Sinai Alumni Association's most prestigious awards: the Jacobi Medallion and Mount Sinai's Gold Headed Cane. We and the world have lost a great man. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, Marilyn, and to his entire family. The Mount Sinai Alumni Association Eric Genden, MD, President Talia Swartz, MD, PhD, Vice President



