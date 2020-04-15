SPIERA--Harry MD. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend, Dr. Harry Spiera. A member of the Mount Sinai Health System community for more than 40 years, Dr. Spiera helped begin the Division of Rheumatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital and served as its first Chief. He retired from Mount Sinai in 2018. A distinguished and well-regarded rheumatologist, Dr. Spiera was, with his colleagues, among the first in the United States to describe polymyalgia rheumatica. His diligent, patient-focused research helped to differentiate and legitimize the condition. Throughout his robust career at Mount Sinai, Dr. Spiera displayed a devotion to science, research, and education that made a lasting impression on the scores of students and colleagues whom he mentored. His conscientiousness earned him the Jacobi Medallion, the highest distinction bestowed on a Mount Sinai alumnus, and the Gold-Headed Cane, a prestigious honor awarded to physicians who best exemplify the profession. Dr. Spiera received his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital and a fellowship in rheumatology at Columbia University Medical Center. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020