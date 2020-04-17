SPIERA--Dr. Harry. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our friend Dr. Harry Spiera, beloved husband of Marilyn. He exhibited tremendous generosity and leadership within the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Marilyn, his children Robert (Dawn), Jody Storch (Ari), and Penny Turtel (Larry), his grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020