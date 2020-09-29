HARRY WAGNER

WAGNER--Harry Louis, Jr. July 22, 1932 - September 21, 2020, died peacefully at home. He was the only child of Harry L. Wagner, Sr. and Ullainee Lamb Wagner (both deceased). Born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, he was a devotee of the Upper West Side and Riverside Park. He was a graduate of Fordham Preparatory School and Columbia University (BA, 1955). Harry was a distinguished editor of educational books and the only editor of the Wagner Society of New York's publication Wagner Notes since its inception in 1979. He is survived by his wife Nathalie Davis Wagner, two children, Tove Annika (Sherman McGrew) of the Netherlands, and Harry Louis Wagner 4th (Hank) (Sarver Bajina) of New York City, and two grandchildren, Chrystal Liberty and Taz Bajina. He was a lover of literature, drama, and Wagner. He had an amazing memory for literature and an apt quote for any occasion. A private celebration of his life will be held on November 7 in New York City. Donations may be made in his memory to the Wagner Society of New York. For further information: arena39048@mypacks.net
.