WEINER--Harry, died peacefully at home of natural causes in Riverdale, NY on April 12, 2020. Born in Vienna, Austria in 1925, he and his family came to America to escape persecution by Nazi Germany in 1939. "Harry", "Dad", "Opie" and "Grand Opie" was a beloved husband to Lila and a devoted dad, grandfather, great-grand- father, brother and friend. A firm believer in the dignity and equality of all human beings, Harry was a true mensch: honest, steadfast and humble. Grateful always, he was blessed with many gifts including length of years, a loving family and a successful business career. In good times and bad, his enduring strength, handsome smile and deep wisdom were forever a source of great comfort to family and friends. In our hearts forever, we will miss him always.



