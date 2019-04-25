Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY WEINRAUCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRY WEINRAUCH, died on April 23 at his home in New York City of complications from Parkinson's Disease. Born in Vienna, Austria to Cele and Nathan Weinrauch, Harry emigrated to the United States in February, 1940, having lived through the trauma of the Anschluss, and cherished his adopted homeland ever after. He received his high school education in Kingston, NY and graduated with a BA from NYU, and an MD from SUNY Downstate Medical Center. He completed a cardiology fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center where he was a member of the voluntary attending staff as Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine and Associate Clinical Professor of Cardiology. He maintained a private practice for over 55 years and was esteemed by his devoted patients. Harry served in the US Air Force as a Captain, where he was assigned to the Man in Space Program, and received a Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Roslyn Forman, children Dr. Michael Weinrauch (Laura) Dr. Susanne Weinrauch and James Weinrauch (Rebecca); grandchildren Nathan, Caroline, Natalie, Nicole and Brandon. He was the devoted brother of Gita Kaufman and was predeceased by his brother Alfred. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2019

