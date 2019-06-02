ADES--Harvey. The Harvey Ades Family Foundation mourns the loss of its founder and president. Harvey passed away on May 19, 2019 in Miami, Florida at age 85. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, their son Alexander, his children Amy, Michelle, David, Julie, and Lisa, their mother Iris Towers, six grandchildren, brothers Alan and Richard, and sister Sherri. Harvey was known for his adventurous spirit and his love of Syrian traditions and food. He established the foundation to continue his parents' tradition of philanthropy. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019