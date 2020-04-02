BAYARD--Harvey. December 29, 1931 - March 28, 2020. Devoted husband to Sheila, beloved father of Lynn and Peter (Carol), Adored and adoring grandpa of Chloe and Noah. Dear uncle to Jill, Marlene (Bob) and Michael (Alix) and many grand-nieces and nephews. Father of Jane Scheinfeld from a previous marriage. Loving son of the late Irving and May Bayard and brother of the late Helene Baum. Harvey was born in the Bronx, was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, and was a lifelong professional and college sports fan, who grew up directly across the street from the old Yankee Stadium and cheered on his Yankees until the very end. Harvey continued to practice as a CPA into his mid-80s, serving many loyal clients with whom he shared genuine affection and a deep personal connection. He had a larger than life personality, smile and warmth that engaged everyone he met and left a lasting impact on so many over the decades. A man of great empathy and sweetness, he had a long, wonderful life focused on and surrounded by his family and dear friends. He passed away from complications of COVID-19. He will be forever loved, remembered and missed. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider making a donation in Harvey's memory to the Department of Pediatrics, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or online at https://giving.mskcc.org/ (for the Sarcoma Research Fund) or New York Presbyterian Hospital https://www.nyp.org/giving A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2020