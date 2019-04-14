HARVEY GELMAN

GELMAN--Harvey R., passed away on April 3, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida after losing his precious wife Judith Gelman last year. He leaves behind his devoted daughters, Fran Levine and Jane Kaufman as well as his beloved grandsons Bryan and Jason Kaufman. He adored his family and was loved and respected by many.
Funeral Home
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
5808 West Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33484
561-499-8000
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019
