KATZ--Harvey Lewis, 74, New York City, died June 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Celia Currin, sons, Rob and Andy (and Meaghan), grandson Jordan, sister and brother-in-law, Harriet and Ray Levy, nephews, Michael, Matthew and Adam; brotherin-law John Currin, nephews Brian, Casey, Joel and niece, Angela. UPenn, Harvard Business School, Lt(jg) US Navy. Owner: DiGate Ready Mix, East Hampton. Securities Analyst: Salomon Brothers, Weiss, Peck and Greer, Blackford Securities, Bear Stearns. Co-op Board President for ten years. A memorial service will be held at The Riverside, 180 West 76th St., Tuesday, 2:30pm. Family will be sitting Shiva at home Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
Published in The New York Times on June 10, 2019