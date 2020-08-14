KLEIN--Harvey. NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine are deeply saddened by the death of our dear friend and colleague Dr. Harvey Klein, a beloved physician and leading light at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for 56 years. Dr. Klein was a highly respected internist and gastroenterologist, the William S. Paley Professor of Clinical Medicine, and recipient of the 2016 Maurice R. Greenberg Distinguished Service Award, the medical center's highest honor that recognizes exceptional and longstanding service. Dr. Klein represented the best of medicine, combining superior diagnostic skills with a bedside manner that showcased his kindness, sense of humor and sincere interest in his patients' well- being. Devoted to the art and science of patient care, Dr. Klein served on numerous clinical and administrative committees at both the hospital and the medical college, where he taught physical diagnosis to thousands of future physicians. A longtime member of the Weill Cornell Medicine Board of Overseers and an Alumni Association Honorary Fellow, Dr. Klein was a champion for philanthropy. He and his wife, Phyllis (known to all as Patti), helped endow the Phyllis and Harvey Klein, M.D. Scholarship, which provides support for students pursuing careers in internal medicine and primary care. In the 1980s, the Harvey Klein Professorship of Biomedical Sciences was created at Weill Cornell Medicine, and in 1998, the Harvey Klein, M.D. Genetic Medicine Laboratories were established, both funded in his honor by friends and grateful patients. Our deepest condolences to Patti; his daughter, Laura, and his son-in-law, John Branigan; his son, Daniel, and his daughter-in-law, Dr. Jennifer Breznay; and his beloved grandchildren. Jessica Bibliowicz, Chairman, Weill Cornell Medicine Board of Overseers Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Dean, Weill Cornell Medicine Jerry I. Speyer, Chair, Board of Trustees, NewYork-Presbyterian Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian





