KLEIN--Harvey. The Women's Health Symposium of Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian mourns the loss of our dear friend, Dr. Harvey Klein. Beloved husband to Patti Klein, an esteemed member of our Executive Steering Committee, Dr. Klein was a revered physician and mentor to generations of trainees, and his commitment to patients was legendary. Kindhearted and warm, with a wonderful sense of humor, he will be profoundly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to Patti and the entire Klein family. Joan Weill, Co-Chair, Women's Health Symposium Dr. Orli Etingin, Co-Chair, Women's Health Symposium Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian





