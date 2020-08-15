1/
HARVEY KLEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARVEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLEIN--Harvey. Mary and I extend our deepest condolences to the entire Klein family on the passing of Harvey, our friend and physician of over 40 years. Harvey was renowned for his clinical and diagnostic skills. He was indeed a doctor's doctor, a man whom physicians sought for care and counsel. But just as importantly, he was a man of immense compassion and humor. He treated his patients as though they were members of his family and did so with his legendary whit and charm. NewYork Presbyterian has achieved its national stature in no small part due to the reputational excellence of men like Harvey. Harvey was unselfish with his time in mentoring the next generation of physicians. Mary and I are so proud to have counted him as a close friend and confidant. To his wife Phyllis, children and grandchildren, we extend our deepest sympathies. We will all miss him tremendously. Peter & Mary Kalikow


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved