HARVEY KLEIN

KLEIN--Harvey. Mary and I extend our deepest condolences to the entire Klein family on the passing of Harvey, our friend and physician of over 40 years. Harvey was renowned for his clinical and diagnostic skills. He was indeed a doctor's doctor, a man whom physicians sought for care and counsel. But just as importantly, he was a man of immense compassion and humor. He treated his patients as though they were members of his family and did so with his legendary whit and charm. NewYork Presbyterian has achieved its national stature in no small part due to the reputational excellence of men like Harvey. Harvey was unselfish with his time in mentoring the next generation of physicians. Mary and I are so proud to have counted him as a close friend and confidant. To his wife Phyllis, children and grandchildren, we extend our deepest sympathies. We will all miss him tremendously. Peter & Mary Kalikow





