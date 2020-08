Or Copy this URL to Share

KLEIN--Harvey. My doctor and friend for over 40 years. I recall hours in his office talking and joking. A brilliant diagnostician and great humanist. Caring and always available. Condolences to his family and team, notably Nurse Mary. I shall miss him. Hassan Nemazee





