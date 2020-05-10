HARVEY KRAUSS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HARVEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRAUSS--Harvey. Harvey Krauss, passed away in the early morning hours on April 19, 2020. He was born October 3, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to Moe and Rita Krauss. A graduate of New Utrecht High School, CCNY and NYU Law, he credited his real education to the streets of Brooklyn - playing stickball, shooting pool, telling jokes, getting in fights and picking up girls. As a teenager he spent summers in the Catskills waiting tables and parking cars at the grand hotels of the "Borscht Belt." After graduating NYU Law school he went to work at the Tax Division of the US Attorneys office before joining the firm of famed trial lawyer, Louis Nizer. He soon went on to form his own firm Snow, Becker, Klaris & Krauss. He married Sharon Barth moved to Roslyn, Long Island and had two children, Audrey and Jonathan. He divorced and subsequently remarried Robin Lane an actress and psychotherapist. He loved to fish; taught by his grandfather he carried the tradition forward with his own son. He loved to play cards, poker and gin rummy, the competition and camaraderie of the table. He loved a good martini, very full and very cold. Most of all he loved his wife, Robin. They traveled extensively, joined social clubs and entertained frequently. Their love was deep and profound and though their fights were legend, passion and deep connection always prevailed. He died with Frank Sinatra playing in the background while his beloved Robin read him stories and reminisced about their long and wonderful life together. He is survived by his wife Robin Lane, his children Audrey and Jonathan, five grandchildren and his sister Dena Fagen.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joan Allen
Friend
May 10, 2020
Harvey, you were a very intelligent ,kind man. That's how I will always remember you. You and Robin were a power couple. It was always a joy to be in your company. I pray you are resting in peace. May your memory be a blessing for eternity We will miss you. Barbara and Marvin Mitzner
Barbara Mitzner
Friend
May 10, 2020
I good friend to many...I will always feel blessed to have met him.
Jeffrey Stocker
Friend
May 10, 2020
I know you were cherished by your wife so much so she couldn't even speak of it! I recall your joy and enthusiasm at my play readings in New York. You championed Robin, and artists. You will be eternally missed this side of heaven. Rosary
Rosary O'Nell
Friend
May 10, 2020
I only knew Harvey slightly, having met him late in his life through Robin. What I remember about him is his quiet dignity, his lovely smile, and his kind eyes. He always spoke with a gentle interest in all about him. I remember how he looked at Robin with complete acceptance, pride, and love. He was intelligent. He was a good man who only shared a few dinners with me but knew a great deal about me through his wife. I am sorry for his loss. The world is less kind, less bright and less rich with his passing. Robin, have courage and for you and his children and grandchildren, I offer my deepest condolences on Harveys death.
Sue McIntyre
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved