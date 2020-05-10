KRAUSS--Harvey. Harvey Krauss, passed away in the early morning hours on April 19, 2020. He was born October 3, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to Moe and Rita Krauss. A graduate of New Utrecht High School, CCNY and NYU Law, he credited his real education to the streets of Brooklyn - playing stickball, shooting pool, telling jokes, getting in fights and picking up girls. As a teenager he spent summers in the Catskills waiting tables and parking cars at the grand hotels of the "Borscht Belt." After graduating NYU Law school he went to work at the Tax Division of the US Attorneys office before joining the firm of famed trial lawyer, Louis Nizer. He soon went on to form his own firm Snow, Becker, Klaris & Krauss. He married Sharon Barth moved to Roslyn, Long Island and had two children, Audrey and Jonathan. He divorced and subsequently remarried Robin Lane an actress and psychotherapist. He loved to fish; taught by his grandfather he carried the tradition forward with his own son. He loved to play cards, poker and gin rummy, the competition and camaraderie of the table. He loved a good martini, very full and very cold. Most of all he loved his wife, Robin. They traveled extensively, joined social clubs and entertained frequently. Their love was deep and profound and though their fights were legend, passion and deep connection always prevailed. He died with Frank Sinatra playing in the background while his beloved Robin read him stories and reminisced about their long and wonderful life together. He is survived by his wife Robin Lane, his children Audrey and Jonathan, five grandchildren and his sister Dena Fagen.





