LUPPESCU--Harvey, passed away on April 12, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL. He was was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1918. He studied piano at Julliard Prep and graduated from James Madison High School and the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the US Army in World War II and was a decorated veteran. After the war, he received a law degree from NYU Law School. He pursued a career in business with Price Waterhouse, CIT, and then as a corporate vice-president at PepsiCo Inc. He was an avid golfer, and was an esteemed member for many years at North Shore Country Club in New York and Banyan Golf Club in Florida. He loved travel, the theater, haute cuisine, and classical music. He was a gourmand, oenophile, and a gregarious raconteur. He loved telling the latest joke to his many friends. Most of all he adored his family and took great pride in their accomplishments. The love of his life was his wife, Elaine who predeceased him in 2010. He is survived by his sons, Stuart (Naoko), Peter, and Neal (Virginia); his grandchildren, Sarah (Thomas), Naomi (Jason), Caroline (Andrew), Gregory, Simon, Chinami, and Emilie; and his great-grandchildren, Hannah, Silja, Helena, and Liva. Last October he took great pleasure in celebrating his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family who travelled from Japan, Denmark, and many parts of the United States to be with him.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARVEY LUPPESCU.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2019