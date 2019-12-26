MARTIN--Harvey "Buddy", passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of 62 years of the late Dorothy. Father of four adoring children, Lynn (Mitchell), Steven (Edie), Jamie (Steven) and David (Jill). Devoted grandfather to Raquel, Lexi, Alanna, Hank, Morgan, Ethan and Mia. Cherished brother, uncle and friend. The family will be receiving friends at Jamie's home, 136 E. 76th St., on Friday, December 27, from 6pm-8pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the -Buddy would like that!
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 26, 2019