ORLIN--Harvey, MD. Born June 22, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. Died March 8, 2020 in Old Westbury, NY at the age of 81. Resident of Delray Beach, Florida. Renowned orthopedic surgeon on Long Island for over 50 years. Founder of Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group. Harvey was a brilliant man and student extraordinaire who graduated Stuyvesant High School at 15, New York University at 18, and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine at 22 (first in his class). He completed an internship at Boston City Hospital Harvard Division and a residency in Orthopedics at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Harvey achieved the highest score in his year on the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery certification exam. Harvey was beloved in the Long Island medical community for his personal manner, his commitment to his patients, and his amazing diagnostic and surgical skills. He was a pioneer in arthroscopic surgery on Long Island. We were incredibly lucky to have him in our lives and will miss his support and devotion to his family, friends and patients. He is survived by his wife, Roslyn, his son Paul and his wife Victoria, his daughter Caryn and her husband Lowell Kraff, his grandchildren Sam, Edward, Sophia, Lexie and her husband Robbie Franklin, Brittany, and his great-grandson Ryder. The Funeral is Tuesday, March 10 at 1pm at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY (516)921-5757. Donations can be sent to the Center for Hearing and Communication in New York or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer.



