SABINSON--Harvey. The Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers mourns the passing of Harvey Sabinson, a member of this Union for over 70 years. As Press Agent, Harvey represented dozens of stars in hundreds of productions on Broadway. But his finest work was representing Broadway itself, first as Director of Special Projects and then as Executive Director of the organization now known as the Broadway League. Courageous WWII Veteran, Tony Award Honoree, Actors Fund Trustee, and Loving husband to Sarah. "Darling, You Were Wonderful!" ATPAM
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2019