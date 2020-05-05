Harvey Samuelson
1936 - 2020
Harvey Samuelson died May 3rd in Boca Raton, FL.Born in Brooklyn NY, pre-deceased by his parents Abraham and Rose Samuelson. Sister Beverly Samuelson, and his wife Adele Samuelson.He is survived by his daughter, Nina and Son-in-law, Jeff Sable of Marlborough, MA, and Son, Hal Samuelson of Boca Raton, FL. And his 6 grandchildren, Alexander, Hunter, Steven, Jessika, Caleigh and Sophia. Graduate of City College of New York.Won a fellowship to Yale University in Civil Engineering. Became the Traffic Commissioner for NYC for twenty years then moved to the RH.MACY companies, as Senior Vice President of the Real Estate Division. Zoom funeral planned.Donations in his name can be sent to the American Heart Association.

Published in New York Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
