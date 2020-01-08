SANDLER - Harvey. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Harvey Sandler, beloved husband of Phyllis and father of our dear friend Ricky. Harvey leaves behind a loving family to continue his tradition of philanthropy and Jewish values. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Phyllis; his children, Ricky, Andrew (Aurily), Robin Rubin (Gary), Amy Ross (David), and Larry Schnurmacher (Andrea); his grandchildren; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 8, 2020