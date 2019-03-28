Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARVEY SCHULMAN. View Sign

SHULMAN--Professor Harvey Lionel Shulman. Born April 12, 1923, Staten Island, to David and Minna Shulman. Adored husband of the late Florence K. Shulman for almost 68 years. Father of Robert (Phyllis), John (Joan) and Thomas. Proud grandfather of Jamie (David), Joshua (Sarah), Adam (Julie) and Alaina (Matt). Loving great-grandfather of Elyssa and Sydney. Close friend and companion of Carol Gertz. WWII naval officer, successful textile executive and Professor of a popular small business course at Columbia Business School. A teacher to all around him in both academia and in life, Harvey's time revolved around his family, world travel with his soulmate, experiencing the art and culture of New York City, and an insatiable desire to learn. Died February 16. Cremated February 19 in accordance with his wishes. Contributions to the ACLU or NPR (organizations to which Harvey regularly contributed).



