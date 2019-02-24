SILVERMAN--Harvey, 1933-2019, died in the loving arms of his wife of 50 years, Gail Silverman. Harvey was born in Brooklyn and lived his life in New York City. The youngest of six children, he was the patriarch of his family, beloved by all who knew him. He was both loyal and sincere with great integrity. He could tell a joke and he could take a joke. He will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019