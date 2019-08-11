VOGEL--Harvey, was born on March 16, 1936 in New York City to Edith Vogel. He died of complications from lymphoma and leukemia on August 1, 2019 in Parker, Colorado. Harvey graduated from Seward Park High School in Manhattan in 1952. He earned a Bachelor's degree in geology and geography from Hunter College in 1956 and a Master's degree from the University of Illinois in 1958. He served on the faculty at Pennsylvania State and San Diego State Universities. Harvey married Joan Goldgraben on June 23, 1957 and they were married for 53 years until her death in 2010. They lived in San Diego where their two daughters were born. The family moved to Dallas in 1963 where he lived until 2016. Harvey worked for Texas Instruments and Campbell Co. Real Estate. In 1978, he founded Lone Star Percussion, an internationally-known music mail order business, and owned the company until his retirement in 2000. Harvey is survived by his daughter Lauren and husband Ronald Weiss; his daughter Nancy and husband Steven Glick; his two cherished grandchildren, Andrew and Skyler Glick.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019