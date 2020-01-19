Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAZEL SIEGEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIEGEL--Hazel. Textile Designer and Teacher, dies at 77. Hazel Siegel, acclaimed textile designer and professor passed away peacefully overlooking the ocean on January 9th at the age of 77 due to complication from pancreatic cancer. Hazel was one of the most prolific designers of textiles for the contract design industry. Her professional career included Boris Kroll Fabrics, Director of Woven Design 1963 - 1975; Designtex, Director of Design, 1975-1987; and Knoll International, Managing Director of Textile Development World Wide, 1987-1993. In 1994, she formed her own company Textus. Since 2007, Hazel had been teaching a course in textiles at Pratt Institute. Hazel was the recipient of the Institute of Business Designers Special Judge Award for 25 years of Design Excellence in Contract Textiles and the Leadership Award of Excellence for her 40 years contribution to the Contract Industry from The International Interior Design Association American Society of Designers. Hazel was honored as an ICON in the Industry by Interior Design Magazine in its 75th Anniversary Issue. Hazel is survived by her husband and partner in life for over 60 years, Robert Siegel, founding Principal of Gwathmey Siegel Kaufman Architects, her children Alex Shuman and her husband Michael Shuman, Jonathan Siegel and his wife Venita, as well as her four grandchildren; Nathaniel and Ana Shuman, Isabella and Abraham Siegel. Hazel is also survived by her sister Rhoda Gelman.



