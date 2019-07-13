FIGUEROA--Hector. The Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations mourns the sudden passing of our brother in labor, Hector Figueroa, President of Local 32BJ, SEIU. Hector was a fierce champion of working people and served tirelessly to provide better opportunities for them. He was not only a formidable advocate for his members and our industry's employees, but a gentleman who earned the industry's unwavering respect. We extend our condolences to his wife, Deidre, son Eric and daughter, Elena. With deepest sympathies, John Santora, Chairman and Howard Rothschild, President of the RAB.
Published in The New York Times on July 13, 2019