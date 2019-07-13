FIGUEROA--Hector. It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Hector Figueroa, an enlightened leader, a man of remarkable wisdom and integrity and a true friend. Hector's leadership of Local 32BJ within the real estate industry was always fair and evenhanded, but there was never any question that the best interests of his membership were what mattered most. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife and children and to all his friends and colleagues at the Union. He has gone far too soon and we will miss him deeply. Eric & William Rudin and the Rudin Management Company



