FIGUEROA--Hector. The Association for a Better New York offers its deepest condolences to Hector Figueroa's wife, children and family. We are heartbroken by this loss, which leaves our City with a deep void. Hector was a visionary and brave leader, and New York is a better place because of his leadership. From his upbringing in Puerto Rico, to his representation of the 163,000 members of 32BJ, he was a constant champion for workers' rights and racial, social, and economic justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, as well as the 32BJ service employees he so fearlessly led. Steven Rubenstein, Chairman



