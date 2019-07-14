FIGUEROA--Hector. Hector was a friend and colleague for more than 15 years and the city has lost an exceptional man and one of its greatest leaders. Hector helped bring clarity to the public for 32BJ and its workers and families he served. He demystified the Union movement for the public through his transparency and leadership. He fought hard for what was right and created better lives for working families. I know I am not alone in saying that I will deeply miss being able to pick up the phone to speak with Hector and get his opinion on the multitude of issues I worked through with him and for which he was always a thought leader. My thoughts and deepest condolences go to his wife Deidre and his children Eric and Elena. Charlie Dorego General Counsel Glenwood Management



