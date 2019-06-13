ERBSEN--Hedy, died on June 12 at age 71. Adored and loving wife of Claude Erbsen, mother of Allan (Jill Hasday) and Michael. Stepmother of Diana Erbsen. Grandmother of Sarah, Daniel and David. Daughter of the late Lt. Col. Zeev Apte, IDF, and Ruth and Samy Cohn. Retired Director of the Scarsdale Adult School. Funeral service 11:30am on June 14 at the Riverside, Amsterdam Ave at 76th St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Published in The New York Times on June 13, 2019