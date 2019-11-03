STOTT--Heidi Bingham, Age 83, of Vero Beach, FL, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 22. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Robert L. Stott, Jr. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Dr. Charles Tiffany Bingham and Kathleen Howell Bingham, and the granddaughter of Hiram Bingham, former U.S. Senator from Connecticut and discoverer of Machu Picchu in Peru. She graduated from Miss Porter's School and attended Sarah Lawrence College. Survived by her four children: Kathleen Fell Connor (Tom), John Fell (Evelyn), Michael Fell and Jeffrey Fell, four grandchildren, two step-sons David and Lawrence Stott, and five step-grandchildren. Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2365 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on November 22 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. An online guestbook is available strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019