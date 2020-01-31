HELAINE STRAUSS

Service Information
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Hellman Memorial Chapels
15 State Street
Spring Valley, NY 10977
Obituary
STRAUSS--Helaine Brodie. The Board of Directors and staff of the Suffolk Y JCC are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Helaine Brodie Strauss, who died suddenly Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at age 91. Helaine was one of the first women appointed to lead a major Jewish Organization. She was the founding Executive Director of the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center in Commack. Her strength of character, brilliant organizational skills and masterly advice, were instrumental in making the agency successful. Sincere condolences to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Spring Valley, NY   (845) 356-8600
