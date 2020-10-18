1/
HELEN BADER
BADER--Helen Schlitten (nee Kramer), of Floral Park, NY and Boca Raton, FL. Passed away on October 8, 2020 at age 93. Her passions in life were love of family, baking, golf, travel and bridge where she achieved the rank of Life Master. She was fortunate to enjoy the love and companionship of her husband Robert Bader for the past quarter century. She will always be remembered for her selfless concern for the well- being of others. She was pre- deceased by her beloved first husband Judd Schlitten. She is survived by her husband Robert Bader, her children Monte Schlitten (Skippy) and Francine Ross (Eric), Randi Bader Wise (Jerry), Howard Bader (Ann), her grandchildren Justin, Carrie, Daniel (Laura), Elizabeth (Peter), Desi, and Dylan, great-grandchildren and her sister Ruth Perlman.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
