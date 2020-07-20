HELEN BAILEY

BAILEY--Helen Alexandra Gordon. A trailblazing attorney and well-known advocate of the people of her beloved community of Harlem, Helen Alexandra Gordon Bailey, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a long illness. Born on July 20, 1923 at home to two Jamaican immigrants, Ina Agatha Leslie, and Felix Emanuel Gordon, Helen attended Evander Childs High school, graduating at age sixteen and majored in Political Science at Hunter College before attending Brooklyn Law School, one of three women in her class of 500, night school session 1951. After passing the bar, Helen joined the law firm of Joseph Arthur Bailey and they married two years later. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband and true life partner, Joseph Arthur Bailey (2000), her first friend and sister, Eneid Louise Gordon Sheffey Bailey (2009), and their parents Ina Leslie Gordon (1974) and Felix Gordon (1968). Helen leaves behind her three grieving children, Josette Bailey (Kime), Jonathan Bailey (Corinna) and Gordon Bailey (Lisa) their partners and five grandchildren Jennifer, Justin, Trent, Devin, Ethan, Darien and great-granddaughter, Kai, and a host of family, friends, and acquaintances. Helen is interned at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, NY next to her husband, sister and mother. A celebration of her life is being planned for the future.





