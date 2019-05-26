CALLAN--Helen S., Age 97, of Hightstown, NJ died peacefully at Meadow Lakes Healthcare Center on May 24th. Born in Nijmegen, The Netherlands on August 28, 1921, Helen immigrated to the US after WWII. Survivors include sister Jossy Eyre of Denver, daughters Maaike and Trissy Callan, Cecile Callan (Brian Rooney), granddaughters Emma and Katharine Rooney, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations please in her name to The Fresh Air Fund, The Sierra Club or The Association for the Help of Retarded Children (AHRC).
Published in The New York Times on May 26, 2019