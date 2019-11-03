DUER--Helen May Crandell, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Julie, as she was known, was born on August 14, 1931 and grew up in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Benton Crandell. A graduate of Pine Manor College and New York University, she had a lifelong interest in the arts, culminating with her extensive involvement with the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Julie had a lifelong love of travel and the arts, particularly costume and its history, ballet, and the theater. She was devoted to her family and had an unquenchable appetite for fun, adventure and different cultures. She belonged to the Colony Club in New York, and the Sakonnet Golf Club and the Sakonnet Point Club in Little Compton, Rhode Island. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Beverley Chew Duer, her daughter Alexandra de Forest Duer- Farr and her son-in-law Charles Sims Farr, Jr., her son John Beverley Duer and her daughter-in-law Tyler Geist Duer, and her grandchildren Alexander Sims de Forest Farr, Nancy Latham Duer and Avery Sands Duer. A private funeral service for the family will be held at St. James Church, New York City on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00pm with a memorial service to be announced in the future.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019