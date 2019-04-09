GOODY--Helen, died April 5, 2019, at her home in Demarest, NJ at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert, and beloved daughter of the late Dr. Hyman Cohen and late Sarah Cohen of New York City. Loving mother of Barbara G. Katz and her husband Joel Owen, Susan Rabbit Goody and her husband John Oakley, and Nancy H. Goody and her husband Gregg Bell. Also survived by devoted longtime care giver, Marie Etienne. Helen had been the Head of a Child Study Team in Moonachie, NJ, having previously taught at a Montessori school in Englewood. Funeral services by: guttermanandmusicant.com. Donations to The Helen & Robert Goody Early Childhood Scholarship Fund at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, or to Planned Parenthood, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019