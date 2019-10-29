Guest Book View Sign Service Information Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc. 64 Ashford Avenue Dobbs Ferry , NY 10522 (800)-564-3330 Memorial service 2:00 PM Union Temple of Brooklyn 17 Eastern Parkway Brooklyn , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GORELICK--Helen. Helen Schwanger Gorelick, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on October 21, 2019 at the Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry where she had lived for the past four years. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack and three children, James Russell and Deb Wolf of Lancaster, Pa, Michael and Ellen Carter Gorelick of Phoenicia and Anna and Paul Sterne of Dobbs Ferry. A resident of NYC since 1949 she was a frequent visitor to Dobbs Ferry and was a constant figure in the lives of the four Sterne grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by Rachel and Max Haot, Erica and Zahir McGhee, Katie and Brent Gunderson and Ben Sterne, as well as, by their many friends who knew her as Nana. She will also be missed by grandchildren, Jolene Wolf Harrison, Tina Wolf Groff, Katie Lynn Wolf, Tiffany Wolf Buckwalter and Sylvia Gorelick. In addition, she will be greatly missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ernie Florio of Media, Pa and nieces, Marsha Florio and Julie Soriero of Cambridge, Mass. She is survived by nine wonderful great-grandchildren. Born outside Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, on April 12, 1923. She was raised by her grandparents Tillman and Barbara Alice Schwanger, a blacksmith and a midwife. She excelled in her one-room schoolhouse, and graduated Elizabethtown High School two years early. Helen worked as a vacuum tube stem assembler at the nearby RCA plant. She was elected shop steward and led a drive to secure the first 10- minute coffee break at the plant, even receiving a phone call on the floor from General Sarnoff to end the work stoppage. Helen became active in the United Electrical Workers. There she met Jack Gorelick, an organizer for UE's and a member of the Communist Party, on a picket line. They married on November 26, 1948. In 1949, they were run out of Lancaster and moved to New York City after Jack was blacklisted. Helen worked at Macy's in the giftwrap department until she started a family. Michael was born 1953 and Anna followed two years later. In 1958, Helen began attending classes at City College of New York, while working as a nursery school teacher. In 1967, Helen graduated college and began teaching kindergarten at PS113 in Harlem, where she remained for 25 years. Helen received a Master's in Education at Columbia Teachers College. Helen loved Balzac, gardening, traveling, museums, carnival glass, and shrimp. She fought her whole life against injustice and discrimination. Helen was proud of having integrated a swimming pool during a union event at a Lancaster park in 1948 against fierce opposition. She will be missed by family and friends. A memorial service will take place at the Union Temple of Brooklyn at 17 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn 11238 on November 24th at 2pm.



