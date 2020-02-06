Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN HERLITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HERLITZ--Helen Loughlin. Of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Irvington, NY, passed away on February 4, 2020. Helen was born in New York City on January 17, 1927. She was the daughter of Agnes Quinn Loughlin and William Dornan Loughlin and grew up in Mountain Lakes, NJ. Helen attended the Academy of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ and graduated from Brown University. Helen was a longtime member of the Thursday Club, Irvington, NY, the Junior League of Westchester and the Garden Club of America. Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Fred Werner Herlitz. They are parents of Suzanne Herlitz Derby (Michael), Peter Edward Herlitz and Frederick William Herlitz (Deborah). Helen adored her four grandchildren: Christopher, Kate, Gigi and Peter and loved hearing about their achievements and escapades. She is also survived by her brother, Robert William (Virginia) and many nephews and nieces. Helen was a devoted friend to many and she cherished those special relationships. Her annual birthday cards will be sorely missed by all of them. Helen was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and her grace, style, warmth and generosity will continue to inspire all who knew her.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020

