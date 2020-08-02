HELEN LEVINE

LEVINE--Helen Perelson, age 93, died with peace and dignity at home on July 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Julian, her parents Anne (Hannah) and Paul Perelson and brother Samuel Perelson. She was a loving sister-in-law to Ruth Perelson and a most cherished and devoted Auntie to Lois Perelson-Gross (Stewart) and Lila P. Adwar (Keith). Helen was an adored, adoring and proud great-aunt of Hannah, Sarah, and Ben Perelson Gross and Mikaela and Julia Adwar. She was also a loving aunt of Barbara Levine Rubin (Jeff). She was a deeply loved cousin, friend and surrogate mother to many. Raised in Brooklyn, NY, Helen was an exceptionally warm, vibrant, funny, fun, independent, gracious and caring person. Helen's most proud professional accomplishment was her founding of Perelson Personnel, Inc., a placement service for social workers and professionals for non-profit organizations, with her "sister" Ruth as her business partner. She took particular joy in her involvement in the Rodeph Sholom community and served as the Synagogue's first chair of their now foundational "Caring Community." Helen had a special gift for making and maintaining close friends of all ages and for treating them as family. She made each person she encountered feel like the center of her universe. If you wish to make a gift in Helen's memory, please consider a donation to Congregation Rodeph Sholom (https://rodephsholom.org/
give/donate-now/) in honor of Rabbi Robert and Gina Levine, or to The Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine (https://geriatrics-palliative weill.cornell.edu/about-us/
ways-to-give) in honor of Dr. Mark Lachs.