1925 - 2020

On September 5, 2020, Helen Mann Wright passed away peacefully. She was born on February 15,1925 in Baltimore, MD, to Helen Grimes Mann and Henry Mann and was the eldest of 5 children. Helen resided in Berlin and Switzerland until the family moved to Greenwich, Connecticut and then to New York City. She spent summers in East Hampton, Long Island where she later curated photography exhibits at Guild Hall. In 1949 She married John Howie Wright and they had three children together and divorced in 1955. After her father became President and Chairman of E. Leitz, Inc. North America, Helen served as the public relations arm of the company. She was editor of Leica Photography Magazine which connected her to the vast and vibrant photography, music and arts community in New York during the 60's and 70's. She was a close friend, adviser and confident of photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson starting in the early 1960's until his death in 2004 and served as both his agent for photographic sales in North America and his liaison to museums and galleries. She loved travel, and accompanied Cartier-Bresson on several of his photographic journeys, including one to India. Helen would spend part of every summer visiting Henri and his family in Provence, France and was present when he died. She was a passionate patron of both the New York City Ballet, serving on the Dance Committee for many years, and the Metropolitan Opera. She could be found at Lincoln Center most nights during the ballet and opera seasons and could always point out the who's who in the audience. She was much admired in New York cultural circles for her taste, elegance and sparkling intelligence. An avid black and white photographer herself, she produced countless memorable images of her large family and close friends. She is survived by her three children, Charles Michael Wright, Christopher John Wright and Cecilia Wright Hobbs, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a sister Dickie Cummins and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial mass will be celebrated in East Hampton, NY. in Spring, 2021.

