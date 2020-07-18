MITCHELL--Helen Johanna Rauert. Helen Mitchell died of natural causes on July 17th in Durham, NC at the home of her son, Scott, where she had been living for the past three years. Born on September 24, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, Helen Rauert, the eldest of five children, was a graduate of Eastern District High School. She met her future husband, Theodore J. Mitchell while working at The Bank of New York. They married in 1947, had two children, Robin and Scott, and purchased a house in Bethpage, LI on the GI Bill. On Fourth of July, 1962 Ted broke his neck in a tragic diving accident. He survived but was a paraplegic for the remainder of his life. Steadfast through this crisis, Helen managed the family's move to Manhattan in 1964 so Ted could continue to work at Texaco's offices in the Chrysler Building. To cover their increased expenses, Helen went back to work as a bookkeeper. Ted died of cancer in 1977, after a six-month illness, leaving Helen a widow at 49. Her beloved mother Gertrude died the same week. Never one to mope or feel sorry for herself, Helen enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College. She developed new interests and new friends and graduated with a BS in business in 1988. Helen loved to travel and took numerous trips in the years that followed with both friends and family. Her travels included England, France, Germany, Italy, Russia and China. She also enjoyed showing travelers from other countries her favorite places in Manhattan and volunteered as a Big Apple Greeter for over ten years. Helen was diagnosed with dementia in 2014 and despite an active lifestyle and adventurous personality, it was evident by 2016 she was no longer able to care for herself. In 2017 she left the mid-town apartment she had been living in for over 50 years and moved to Durham. She is preceded in death by sister, Gloria Rauert and daughter, Robin Swenson Hirshfield. She is survived by her son Scott, daughter-in- law Melanie, brothers John and Ted Rauert, sister Mary Clarity, grandchildren Mitchell Swenson, Tom Mitchell, Julie Mitchell and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Helen's remains will be buried at Long Island National Cemetery at a future date beside her beloved husband, Ted.





