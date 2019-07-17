1929 - 2019

Helen Norman Saputo passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Helen was born in Queens on December 16, 1929 and grew up in Far Rockaway and Valley Stream, NY. She attended Hunter High School and City College. After marrying Vito Saputo who she met while working at C.I.T. Financial in Manhattan, they settled in Douglaston, NY and she went on to earn a Masters in Education at Columbia University Teacher's College. Helen raised three children and was a Professor of Business Administration at Queensborough Community College for over thirty years. She authored two books on business administration published by Prentice Hall with Nancy Gill Rutherford, her friend and colleague. Her beloved Vito passed away in 2003 after 49 years of marriage. Helen is survived by her two sons, Douglas and Paul Saputo (Samantha Melton), her daughter, Teresa Saputo-Crerend (Bill Crerend) and her four grandchildren, Lucy, William and Sabrina Crerend and Lucca Saputo. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Nancy Behrmann and Ardis O'Shea. A funeral for Helen will take place at Zion Episcopal Church in Douglaston, Queens on Friday July 19th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to Queensborough Community College at the following web address: https://www2.qcc.cuny.edu/give/give

