1924 - 2020
Helen Pauline Rennert, 95, beloved wife of the late Professor Joseph ("Joe") Rennert passed away at her home at the Brightview Retirement Community in Paramus, New Jersey on April 30th, 2020, after battling COVID-19. She was born on July 25th,1924, in Port Chester, New York, to Samuel and Edna Berenblum (née Gladstone), longtime members of the Greenwich community.
She brought joy and inspiration to generations of family and friends, who appreciated her for her warmth, kindness, generosity, and selfless devotion to others; her strength, courage, and humility; and her irrepressible sense of humor. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren knew her as "Granny."
As a student at Greenwich High School, she excelled in her studies, particularly Latin, and was an accomplished violinist, athlete, and equestrian.
After graduating in 1941, she worked her way through college at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, where philosopy and psychology were her favorite courses. She was active in several sports, glee club, orchestra, and square dancing. She especially loved tennis, dancing, and duplicate bridge.
Ater graduating in 1945, she taught school in Brooklyn, NY, and married her kindred spirit Joe on Valentine's Day in 1947. Shortly after, they moved to upstate New York, where he earned his PhD.
Around 1956, she moved to Paramus with Joe and their two children, and became the school system's first special education teacher. She continued her career there, earned a Master's degree at William Paterson University, and engaged in various community organizations and activities (including gardening, knitting, art collecting, cooking, and entertaining) until she retired in the 1980s.
In her later years, she found special pleasure in reading the New York Times from cover to cover and finishing the crossword puzzle every day (including the Sunday puzzle); playing bridge with her close circle of friends from the Glen Rock Bridge Club in Maywood, and socializing with her many friends at Brightview. She also played bridge on her iPad, which she had received as a gift from her family for her 90th birthday, and she celebrated her 95th birthday at her favorite restaurant with close family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren, who took as much pleasure in her company as she did in theirs.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Michael Rennert and his wife Johanna (New York, NY); her daughter, Karen Rennert and her husband Richard (Calgary, AB); her brother Marvin Berenblum and his wife Susan (Greenwich, CT) and his children; her grandson, Colin Rennert-May and his wife Erika (Chicago, IL); her granddaughters, Dr. Elissa Rennert-May and her husband Matt (Calgary, AB), and Leya Rennert-May and her husband Michael (Victoria, BC); and 3 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held when the health and safety of those who wish to honor her memory can be assured.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to either of the following:
Foundation Fighting Blindness
Online donations: https://www.fightingblindness.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Online donations: https://donate.nami.org/
Published in New York Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.