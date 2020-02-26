HELEN PESSIN

Obituary
PESSIN--Helen, passed away peacefully February 24. Beloved wife of 71 years to Sherman. Cherished mother of Janet (Gary), Rita, George and Greta (Jay). Adored grandmother of Michelle (Gerald), Samuel (Bruria), Michael (Randy), Sarah (Nick), Evan and Benjamin. Dear great-grand- mother of Sophie, Ethan, Zachary, Joshua, Eliana, Yonatan and Remy. Her love of life and sense of humor were a gift to all. She'll forever be in our hearts. Services February 26 at noon, "The Riverside", 21 W. Broad St., Mt. Vernon.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2020
