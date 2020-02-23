PRATT--Helen, died on February 19, 2020. She was born in Missouri and lived in New York City since 1967. She was the wife of Charles, the mother of Eliot and Charles, and the grandmother of Avery, Rowan and Emily. Helen graduated from Hollins College in 1963. She then spent two years in Berlin and three years in Chicago, working first in two psychiatric institutions and then at the Encyclopedia Britannica. She began her career in New York at Praeger Publishers. In the early 1980s, Helen began representing authors and photographers and founded her own literary agency in 1990. Her long list of clients included literary critics, preeminent garden writers, celebrated cooks and guides to good living in America and Europe. Helen was a long time member of The Horticultural Society of New York. She was a regular visitor to France and a enjoyed summers resident of Quebec. A memorial service will be held this Spring.



