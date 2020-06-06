ROOSEVELT--Helen. The leadership of Mount Sinai West, formerly Roosevelt Hospital, and Mount Sinai Morningside, formerly St. Luke's Hospital, is deeply saddened by the loss of Helen Roosevelt, whose decades of service to our institutions continued a long family tradition dating to the founding of The Roosevelt Hospital in 1871. Ms. Roosevelt was a stalwart supporter of the hospitals, serving on the Board of Trustees of St. Luke's- Roosevelt Hospital Center, and on numerous committees benefitting a variety of institutional initiatives. She had a special interest in supporting the preservation of our archives, and in the Roosevelt Hospital gardens facing Tenth Avenue that now bear the family name. Ms. Roosevelt was devoted to the staff who worked at the hospitals and was loved by all. The Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside communities extend our heartfelt condolences to the Roosevelt family. Evan L. Flatow, MD, President, Mount Sinai West Arthur A. Gianelli, MBA, MPH President, Mount Sinai Morningside





