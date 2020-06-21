ROOSEVELT--Helen. The Medical Board of Mt. Sinai West (formerly Roosevelt Hospital) and Mt. Sinai Morningside (formerly St. Luke's Hospital) wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Helen Roosevelt upon her demise. The family has been deeply rooted for nearly 175 years in Roosevelt Hospital from its founding by James Roosevelt in 1863 opening in 1871, and through every generation until 2013. Helen was director of volunteers and when her husband died she took his role as a trustee. She regularly visited patients to meet the staff and to assess how the patients fared. Her home was opened to the annual holiday party for the St. Luke's Roosevelt Alumni Association. She continued to interact with the people from both hospitals, supporting the garden, started by Ethel Merman, renamed the Roosevelt Family Garden in 2018. She was a loyal donor to the hospitals' archives. We shall miss her gentle presence, her incisive contributions and love.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store