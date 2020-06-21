HELEN ROOSEVELT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROOSEVELT--Helen. The Medical Board of Mt. Sinai West (formerly Roosevelt Hospital) and Mt. Sinai Morningside (formerly St. Luke's Hospital) wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Helen Roosevelt upon her demise. The family has been deeply rooted for nearly 175 years in Roosevelt Hospital from its founding by James Roosevelt in 1863 opening in 1871, and through every generation until 2013. Helen was director of volunteers and when her husband died she took his role as a trustee. She regularly visited patients to meet the staff and to assess how the patients fared. Her home was opened to the annual holiday party for the St. Luke's Roosevelt Alumni Association. She continued to interact with the people from both hospitals, supporting the garden, started by Ethel Merman, renamed the Roosevelt Family Garden in 2018. She was a loyal donor to the hospitals' archives. We shall miss her gentle presence, her incisive contributions and love.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved